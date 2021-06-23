Cancel
MLB

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

By AARON BRACY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S14WT_0accBFOz00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A hairy situation clearly miffed Max.

Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night.

“These are Manfred rules,” Scherzer said, referring to the crackdown by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Go ask him what he wants to do with this."

Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw.

In the fourth, Scherzer whizzed a fastball high and inside to Alec Bohm, sending him sprawling to the ground before striking him out. Prior to the next batter, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer after he noticed the Nationals ace touching his hair.

“It was suspicious for me,” Girardi said.

Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball. Managers also can request a check, although umps can deny it if they believe it’s not in good faith.

The fiery Scherzer already had been checked by second-base umpire Alfonso Marquez after the first and third inning, with the crew chief doing an inspection of the right-hander’s glove, hat and belt.

So when Marquez approached Scherzer for a third time, this time at Girardi’s request, the three-time Cy Young Award winner tossed his glove and hat to the ground, unbuckled his belt and appeared ready to take his pants off in what became a bizarre scene.

“I would have to be an absolute fool to actually use something tonight when everybody’s antenna is so far high they’d look for anything," Scherzer said. “I have absolutely zero on me. I have nothing on me. Check whatever you want. I’ll take off all my clothes if you want to see me.”

Scherzer explained that he was having trouble gripping the baseball and the pitch to Bohm was a byproduct.

“I almost put a 95 mile an hour fastball in his head because the ball slipped out of my hand," he said. “The whole night I was sick of kind of licking my fingers and tasting rosin the whole night.”

Trying to find a way to get a grasp on the baseball, Scherzer reached for his sweaty hair, saying that’s the only place he could find enough moisture without constantly licking his hands after applying rosin -- something he said tasted “gross.”

Girardi said prior to the contest that he would not ask a pitcher to be checked merely for gamesmanship; rather, he would do it only if he legitimately believed there was cause.

“I got nothing,” Scherzer appeared to repeat to the umpires, before glaring at Philadelphia’s dugout, brushing his hair with his hands and yelling, “Just wet!”

“Nothing but sweat,” Marquez said afterward.

Scherzer sent the Phillies down in order in the fifth and stared hard toward Girardi while walking back to the Nationals dugout. Girardi then became unglued, hopping onto the field, motioning with his hands and screaming toward the Nationals dugout.

Plate umpire Tim Timmons intercepted Girardi and ejected him.

“I’m not playing games, I’m trying to win games here,” Girardi said. “I have respect for what Max has done in his career, but I have to do what’s right for our team.”

Scherzer mocked Girardi from Washington’s dugout, holding up his hat and glove as if to ask the Phillies skipper if he wanted to check one more time.

"Hopefully the players across the league understand that what were doing right now, this is not the answer," Scherzer said. “There is a problem with Spider Tack in the game and we've got to get rid of that, but I also think there's a way to handle this in a better way.”

“We’re going to continue to have more events like this happen," Scherzer added. “As pitchers evolve to this, pitchers aren’t going to be too happy doing this because we're tying to play by the rules.”

Yan Gomes had a pair of RBI singles for the Nationals, who have won three straight and eight of nine. Scherzer allowed two hits and one run.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit home runs for Philadelphia, which has lost five of seven.

Washington scored a pair of runs in the first on RBIs by Josh Bell and Gomes.

Harper led off the second with a drive to the second deck in right. The Nationals got that run back in the third on Gomes’ second RBI single of the contest.

Hoskins’ one-out homer to left in the eighth off Tanner Rainey brought Philadelphia within a run, but Brad Hand got four outs to record his 16th save.

WHEELS OFF

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (5-4) lasted just three innings in his worst start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

As with all pitchers under MLB’s new policy, Wheeler was checked for grip enhancers.

“I could really care less,” Wheeler shrugged. “I’m not using anything.”

HAND-Y WORK

Hand had to wriggle out of trouble in the ninth after surrendering a leadoff double to Bohm, hitting Ronald Torreyes and giving up an infield single to pinch-hitter Matt Vierling to load the bases with one out. But the lefty got Odubel Herrera to hit a shallow fly and retired Hoskins on a grounder on a full-count pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Kyle Finnegan was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorious, out since May 13 with a right elbow injury, could begin a rehab assignment later this week, general manager Dave Dombrowski said on the club’s pregame radio show.

Washington RHP Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.33) opposes Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.44) in the conclusion of the mini two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLBPosted by
CNN

Nationals GM Calls Joe Girardi a 'Con Artist' for Max Scherzer Substance Checks

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo ripped Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi for asking umpires to check Nats pitcher Max Scherzer for foreign substances during Tuesday's game, calling him a "con artist." Rizzo told The Sports Junkies on Wednesday that Girardi was attempting to get under Scherzer's skin rather than...
MLBNBC Washington

Clayton Kershaw Backs Max Scherzer After Nats' Ace Was Checked for Substances

Kershaw backs Scherzer after substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals' ace Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List on Tuesday and threw five strong innings in Washington's 3-2 victory over the Phillies, but the focus postgame was on what happened between pitches. With Major League Baseball beginning...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Foreign Substance Check Leads to Ejection for Joe Girardi

Only a half inning into last night’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals, Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy made its presence known. Major League Baseball’s new policy went into effect on Monday, prohibiting all foreign substances such as spider tack, pine tar, and even sunscreen, from being used by pitchers to manipulate the baseball. Under the new policy, players are only allowed to use rosin to improve their grip. Any player that has been found in violation of this policy will be subject to a 10-game suspension during which the team cannot replace them on the roster.
MLBWRDW-TV

Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a ‘con artist’

(AP) - Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a ``con artist’' a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game. Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a...
MLBNBC Sports

SEE IT: Scherzer's stare down leads to ejection of Girardi

Major League Baseball's recent crack down on foreign substance checks with pitchers was always going to have unforeseen consequences, but none have been more glaring than the mid-inning check Phillies manager Joe Girardi ordered on Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on Tuesday night. Scherzer, who returned from a brief stint on...
MLBTimes-Leader

Scherzer passes umpire checks, Nats down Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow of its games,...
MLBTrentonian

Girardi mans up to the Max, but Phils can't back him up

PHILADELPHIA – There was no pitchers’ duel between Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Nationals counterpart Max Scherzer. Wheeler lasted just three innings covering 73 pitches in damp conditions with temperatures falling at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night. It was the first time he didn’t reach the fourth inning with the Phillies, who surrendered a 3-2 decision to the Nats, leaving the teams tied for third in the National League East behind the Braves, with identical 34-36 records.
MLBMLB

Girardi addresses criticism, Phils' struggles

NEW YORK – Joe Girardi is not used to losing. But the Phillies are losing. They are 64-71 (.474) in 135 games since he became manager in 2020. Girardi, who never experienced a losing season in 10 years as Yankees manager, has navigated through a minefield of poor defense and relief pitching in that time. Both hurt the Phillies numerous times last week, including six blown saves in four games from Wednesday through Saturday and costly errors in the final inning that led to three blown saves on Friday and Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.
MLBTrentonian

Phillies Notebook: When it rains, it pours in ninth for Andrew McCutchen, Phillies

PHILADEPHIA — The positives, from a Phillies perspective, in the ninth inning Sunday:. 1. At least there was no rain delay. 2. Andrew Knapp warms up quickly. Any game that finishes with Knapp on the mound generally isn’t one to be remembered. Had Sunday’s 11-1 loss to the San Diego Padres merely been such a mess, that would’ve been regrettable if acceptable.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies will have two All-Stars in Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto

Jul. 5—For the first time since 2013, the Phillies will have more than one player in the All-Star Game. Surprised? J.T. Realmuto wasn't. Zack Wheeler was named to the National League team Sunday evening, as expected, after pitching as well as anyone this side of New York Mets ace/wizard Jacob deGrom. But Wheeler will have an unexpected travel companion to next Tuesday night's game in Denver. Realmuto, the star catcher who just went through what he described as "one of the worst slumps of my career," was selected to his third All-Star Game.
MLBcrossingbroad.com

UPDATE: Max Scherzer Loses His Mind, Joe Girardi Ejected Over Sticky Substance Check(s)

The Nationals made Phillies starter Zack Wheeler throw 36 pitches and quickly built a 2-0 lead during the first inning of tonight’s game. Nationals starter Max Scherzer, on the other hand, struck out the side on 17 pitches, and though the two had very different early results, each was checked for foreign substances as they left the mound.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Max Scherzer loses his [blank] after Joe Girardi calls umps to check Max; Nationals beat Phillies + more...

“I mean the two checks were I guess normal,” Max Scherzer said last night, after his first start under MLB’s new foreign substance protocols, “umpires — this is new for everybody, but today they’re checking your hat, they’re checking your glove, you’re ready for them to check your hands, I wasn’t — just using rosin tonight, so I wasn’t doing anything, that’s all fine.”

