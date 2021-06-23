Cancel
Things get sticky between Phillies, Nationals: Max Scherzer threatens to strip, Joe Girardi ejected

By Mike McGarry
Atlantic City Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer began to strip on the mound Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Phillies manager Joe Girardi got thrown out of the game. Who knew Major League Baseball’s crackdown on doctored baseballs would be so much fun?. By the way, the Nationals won 3-2. The Phillies loaded...

