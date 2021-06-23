NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker's Injury Status

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 2 in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering a face injury.

UPDATE: Booker has returned to the game

The video of what happened to Booker who collided with Patrick Beverley of the Clippers can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

A photo of the two after the collision can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

Booker's status can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

