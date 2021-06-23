Cancel
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Devin Booker's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar
 14 days ago

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns went to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 2 in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering a face injury.

UPDATE: Booker has returned to the game

The video of what happened to Booker who collided with Patrick Beverley of the Clippers can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

A photo of the two after the collision can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

Booker's status can be seen in a Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBACBS Sports

Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

Already without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Suns lose to LA Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Paul George scored 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1,...
NBAnationofblue.com

Suns beat Clippers in final second despite off night by bloody Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns literally defeated the Clippers 104-103 in the final second on a dunk by Deandre Ayton with 0.7 to go. Ayton finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Former Murray State point guard Cameron Payne led the suns with a career-high 29 points and 9 assists. Devin Booker...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns can expect Clippers to change pickup point vs. Devin Booker

When it comes to stopping Devin Booker, the Los Angeles Clippers have one easy fix for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Executing out of that is the challenge. “I think picking Devin Booker up too high up the floor gave him too much real estate to attack downhill,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said Monday. “I understand our guards tried to get to him and apply some pressure, but they were setting screens out toward halfcourt, which puts our bigs in a tough situation when he’s coming downhill at you full speed.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Returns to game

Booker (head) received stitches and returned during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, per the ESPN broadcast. Booker collided heads with Patrick Beverley during the third quarter and required stitches to stop bleeding. The issue shouldn't affect his availability for the remainder of the game or Thursday's Game 3, though there's a possibility he has a broken nose.
NBANBC Washington

NBA Playoffs: Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2

Ayton's game-winner caps wild finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. What a finish in Phoenix. With the Phoenix Suns trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by one and just 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Jae Crowder found Deandre Ayton off an inbound pass for a game-winning alley-oop.
NBAWLOX

Devin Booker, Suns advance to NBA Finals

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, the franchise’s first since 1993. Booker played through a broken nose and averaged 26 points through the final three games of the series, alongside teammate and idol Chris Paul. “Me...
NBAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

PHOENIX — (AP) — This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship contending roster in a hurry. Roll the dice on an aging — but motivated — Hall of Fame-caliber point guard (Chris Paul) and pair him with a veteran coach who he knows and respects (Monty Williams). Add a few more savvy veterans who have been deep in the playoffs before (Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig). Then combine them with a talented young nucleus that was hungry for the wisdom they provide (Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton).

