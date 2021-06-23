Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

By JERRY BEACH
Midland Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against the slumping NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman...

www.ourmidland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Homer
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Dellin Betances
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Triple A#Trainer S Room#Fried
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
BaseballWYSH AM 1380

Smokies blank Braves to open series

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves 2-0 in the series opener Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Luis Lugo (W, 1-3) earned his first win after tossing five scoreless innings with two strikeouts Tuesday. Lugo allowed two hits, three walks, and stranded five baserunners. RHP Juan...
MLBMorning Times

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

Atlanta Braves (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-30, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Mets

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and earned his 100th career win as the visiting Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday. All the Atlanta offense came from shortstop Dansby Swanson, who connected for a three-run homer off reliever Yennsy Diaz in the third inning. It was his 12th home run of the year.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Morton picks up 100th victory

Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against New York. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: No significant hip issue for Mets' Marcus Stroman

The New York Mets received good news about right-hander Marcus Stroman after an MRI on his left hip did not turn up any significant issues, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Stroman, 30, left Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning after throwing 23 total pitches, exiting with...
MLBWDEF

Charlie Morton Earns 100th Career Victory as Atlanta Beats the Mets 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against the NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third. The punchless Mets managed only two hits – an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Battling hip soreness

Stroman was removed from Tuesday's start against Atlanta with left hip soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The right-hander showed some discomfort during the top of the second inning and exited the contest after being visited by the athletic trainer and manager Luis Rojas. Stroman fired a scoreless frame with a walk before being lifted, and it's unclear if the injury will force him to miss his next turn through the rotation.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Exits with apparent injury

Stroman exited Tuesday's start against Atlanta with no outs in the top of the second inning due to an undisclosed injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. He walked one batter in a scoreless first inning. Stroman was visited by trainers and manager Luis Rojas before ultimately being pulled. It's...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: MRI comes back clean

Stroman's MRI on his left hip revealed no significant issues Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Stroman exited Tuesday's loss to Atlanta due to left hip soreness, and the team had him go in for further tests as a precautionary measure. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, but his injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern. The Mets officially consider him day-to-day, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. If he's healthy enough to pitch, Stroman tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Washington on Monday.
MLBCitizen Tribune

Wheeler, Phillies to take on Stroman, Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (35-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (40-32, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA, .97 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -128, Phillies +110; over/under is 7...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Wheeler blanks Mets over 7 innings, Phils win 4-2 for split

NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Wheeler, who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Lasts three innings in return

Stroman (6-6) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss versus Philadelphia on Sunday. Stroman left his previous start with hip soreness, and he wasn't able to pitch very deep into Sunday's contest. After the game, Mets managers Luis Rojas revealed that Stroman will be away from the team to due to his grandmother's death, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. While he hasn't officially been placed on the bereavement list, such a move could come in the next couple of days. Stroman is still expected to make his next scheduled start versus the Yankees, which tentatively lines up for Friday. The right-hander has a 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 88.2 innings.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton continues to find his groove against Mets

Charlie Morton didn’t exactly excite fans in his first month-and-a-half with the Braves, boasting a 5.08 ERA through his first eight starts of 2021. That’s far from what Alex Anthopoulos was expecting when he signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $18 million deal, but he’s been a different beast ever since.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Earns first win

Lugo (1-0) gave up no hits and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. Lugo gave up his first runs since his season debut during his last outing, but he put up another scoreless outing to earn his first win of the year in Friday's matinee. He's held the opposition scoreless in eight of his first 10 appearances since he returned from the injured list, and he's posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10.1 innings. The right-hander has served mainly as a setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy