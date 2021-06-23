Cancel
NBA News: Lakers' Alex Caruso Appears To Have Been Arrested

By Ben Stinar
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers has been reportedly arrested for Marijuana possession on Tuesday in Texas.

The picture of his arrest report can be seen in a Tweet below from Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports NBA, and more on the story can be read at Fox 11 Los Angeles from K.J. Hiramoto (Tweet below).

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, who are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
