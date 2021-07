We're starting off in the upper 60s/low 70s on our way to another warm and humid day. The afternoon high should be near 91 with heat index values a couple of degrees higher. A cold front should drop through tomorrow increasing our rain chances and possibly developing a thunderstorm but I don't expect anything severe. Those chances come later in the week as a complex is forecasted to develop in Iowa Friday night and move into northern Missouri early Saturday morning, bringing us heavy rains to begin the weekend.