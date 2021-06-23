Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Food and Art Events from Wednesday to Sunday

EatDrinkLA
 10 days ago

Get your weekend started early with food and art events that kick off on Wednesday!

Trejo's Tacos (Hollywood)

This Wednesday, June 23rd, Trejo's Tacos will celebrate a special collaboration with Filipino American BBQ restaurant The Park’s Finest by holding a special dinner at Trejo's Cantina in Hollywood. Menu highlights include The Park's Finest BBQ Platter with Mama Leah's Coconut Beef among other meats as well as Spanish Rice, Farmers Market Beans and Ann's Cornbread Bibingka

Tickets are $60 a person and the event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. when Danny Trejo himself will be present.

If you miss the event, don't worry! The new taco with The Park's Finest called "Mamacita Leah's Coco Guisado'' will be available from Friday, June 25th through Friday, July 9th. The taco is made with Coconut Beef, Verde Slaw, and Yellow Chile on a Corn Tortilla. Part of the proceeds will be donated to El Centro del Pueblo, an Echo Park organization that means a lot to the taco creators. Pick it up at Trejo’s Tacos (La Brea), Trejo’s Cantina (Hollywood), and Trejo’s Tacos (Farmer’s Market) locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjQ7D_0accA95F00
Mamacita Leah's Coco Guisado TacoTrejo's Taco/1on1 PR

Otoño (Highland Park)

Make it a Thirsty Thursday with the return of Otoño in Highland Park. While their happy hour is on pause at the moment, you can still enjoy their famed Spanish GinTonics and Tapas in their new outdoor patio space. They open at 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday and reservations are encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfM79_0accA95F00
GinTonic ClassicoPhoto Credit: Otoño

Row DTLA

ROW DTLA is hosting The Other Art Fair, featuring more than 75 emerging artists, for its first U.S. in-person event this year. Art prices start at just $100 and you'll get a chance to speak one-on-one with the artists-something we've been lacking for a while. To purchase your timed tickets visit the tickets page. Hours change daily, beginning at Noon on Friday, June 25th, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvdfK_0accA95F00
ROW DTLAPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Picnic in the Park (Beverly Hills)

Tickets are still available for the Amex Gold® Card Picnic in the Park event happening at Gregory Park and in 4 cities nationwide on Saturday, June 26th, and Sunday, June 27th.

Saturday's picnic from Kismet includes Chicken with Toasted Chili and Summer Squash; Little Gem Greek Salad with Olives, Feta, and Mint; and Carrot Salad and Couscous with Toasted Walnut and Arugula.

Sunday features Ditroit from Chef Enrique Olivera with a menu of an Heirloom Tomato Salad with cucumber and tarragon dressing; Cemita de Quesillo with avocado, black beans, chipotle and avocado salsa; and a Chocoflán for dessert.

The picnic also includes cookies from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, La Croix Sparkling Water, bubbles for blowing, a picnic blanket, and more!

The cost is $45 a person, and you can reserve your time slot and picnic with a Resy or an American Express account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxVXM_0accA95F00
Picnic in the ParkPhoto Credit: Meredith Jenks

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Los Angeles, CA
