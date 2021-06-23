San Francisco Eats: Black Sugar

Vee Eats

Now that California is reopened, I can’t wait to make my way back to San Francisco and go back to one of my favorite boba shops in the city. If you have never tried Black Sugar before, you must add it to your list and check it out for yourself. Located near the Tenderloin and Downtown area, Black Sugar is located on O’Farrell Street. I have visited the shop over 10 times and honestly keep coming back for more. If you are looking for a high-quality place with freshly brewed tea and make their boba in-house, Black Sugar is the one for you. Their shop is pretty small so this is more of a grab-and-go place but they still have a small area in the front where you can hang.

Black Sugar has a pretty good menu filled with milk teas, fruit teas, fresh milk, coffee, and their matcha series. I love how they give you the option to choose the milk ranging from Straus organic milk, Califia Farms almond milk, or oat milk. Each drink ranges around $4 - $5 which isn't bad considering it is right in the city. They also have a section for their favorite drinks so you can try something new. My number one drink alternates between the mango matcha latte and the roasted oolong milk tea. If you are looking for something sweet and refreshing, go for the mango matcha and something rich and aromatic, go for the roasted oolong. I always have to get the tapioca boba because it always has a chewy and bouncy texture to it. Most places tend to make their boba too soft but Black Sugar makes it just right. I have also tried other drinks on their menu like the house black milk tea, jasmine green milk tea, and more and each drink is amazing. Trust me, you won’t regret it when you check out Black Sugar.

You can support them by purchasing gift cards online. They also do delivery and takeout on all the third-party apps so make sure to stop by and grab one of their refreshing drinks. I would highly recommend this place as one of my top three places in the Bay Area. Have you tried Black Sugar before and if so, what are your thoughts? I would love to read them in the comments below as well as any other recommendations you may have for boba options.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.