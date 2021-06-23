Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Eats: Black Sugar

Posted by 
Vee Eats
Vee Eats
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh1e0_0accA2uA00
Vee Eats

Now that California is reopened, I can’t wait to make my way back to San Francisco and go back to one of my favorite boba shops in the city. If you have never tried Black Sugar before, you must add it to your list and check it out for yourself. Located near the Tenderloin and Downtown area, Black Sugar is located on O’Farrell Street. I have visited the shop over 10 times and honestly keep coming back for more. If you are looking for a high-quality place with freshly brewed tea and make their boba in-house, Black Sugar is the one for you. Their shop is pretty small so this is more of a grab-and-go place but they still have a small area in the front where you can hang.

Black Sugar has a pretty good menu filled with milk teas, fruit teas, fresh milk, coffee, and their matcha series. I love how they give you the option to choose the milk ranging from Straus organic milk, Califia Farms almond milk, or oat milk. Each drink ranges around $4 - $5 which isn't bad considering it is right in the city. They also have a section for their favorite drinks so you can try something new. My number one drink alternates between the mango matcha latte and the roasted oolong milk tea. If you are looking for something sweet and refreshing, go for the mango matcha and something rich and aromatic, go for the roasted oolong. I always have to get the tapioca boba because it always has a chewy and bouncy texture to it. Most places tend to make their boba too soft but Black Sugar makes it just right. I have also tried other drinks on their menu like the house black milk tea, jasmine green milk tea, and more and each drink is amazing. Trust me, you won’t regret it when you check out Black Sugar.

You can support them by purchasing gift cards online. They also do delivery and takeout on all the third-party apps so make sure to stop by and grab one of their refreshing drinks. I would highly recommend this place as one of my top three places in the Bay Area. Have you tried Black Sugar before and if so, what are your thoughts? I would love to read them in the comments below as well as any other recommendations you may have for boba options.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Vee Eats

Vee Eats

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
126
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow me as I share my passion and opinions about food and travel as a native in the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Milk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tea#Organic Tea#Food Drink#Vee Eats Now#Black Sugar#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cupertino, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Cupertino Eats: Myungrang Hot Dog

I’ve been on the hunt for Korean hot dogs and finally found a place in the Bay Area where it makes authentic hotdogs with the most amazing cheese pulls. If you do not know why Korean hot dogs are popular, it's because they are known to have a very crispy outer crunch and you bite into a mozzarella stick for the ultimate cheese string. There have been a few places in San Francisco and the South Bay but Myungrang is my favorite. Located in the Main St Plaza in Cupertino, you’ll find Myrungrang located right between Ippudo and Sul & Beans. It is a pretty small shop so you place an order first then wait outside until your order is ready. Myrungrang fries the hot dog made to order so it is piping hot and ready within minutes of ordering. If you are looking for a great snack, this is one place you should check out since everything on the menu is less than $8, and depending on the option you choose, it can even be less than $5. What a steal!
Castro Valley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Castro Valley Eats: Te’Amo Boba and Mochi Donuts

There have been many boba shops and mochi shops opening separately in the Bay Area but I am so happy to find Te’Amo Boba and Mochi Donuts in the Bay Area where they sell both! Located in Castro Valley, you’ll find Te’Amo in a plaza with plenty of parking and is located right next to The Habit Burger Grill and Orange Theory. They have a few tables outside for outdoor dining but there isn’t a lot of room for chilling inside the shop. Their mochi donuts tend to sell out during the weekends so make sure to come early and place an order if you would like to get a box. Compared to other places in the Bay Area, I find their prices for their mochi donuts more reasonable than other shops. Since there is sometimes a long line, there is an option to order delivery or takeout. I usually prefer calling ahead to see what the flavors are for the day and placing an order there.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

Looking for a great restaurant for a summer brunch or date night? Check out Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine if you are located in the Bay Area. They have a few places all around the Bay Area in Oakland and San Francisco. Known for its amazing and elevated Thai cuisine, you are in for a treat. They recently opened up their indoor and outdoor dining and now that the restrictions have been lifted, make sure to hop on Yelp to make a reservation before you come since this place tends to get packed. I’ve also been here a few times before the pandemic and you would have to wait an hour or more just to get a table especially during the weekends. I will be focusing mostly on the Oakland location at Jack London but I have also ordered takeout from their San Francisco location and can confirm that it is pretty much the same thing. There is no parking since it is at Jack London Square so you are facing the waterfront. I would suggest parking in the lot across from the movie theater or if you can find street parking nearby. Known as one of the top restaurants to check out in Oakland, I would highly recommend Farmhouse Kitchen Thai for its delicious dishes and amazing ambiance.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Noodle Theory

Are you ready to elevate your taste buds and try innovative noodle dishes? Noodle Theory in the Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland has one of the best noodle combinations in the Bay Area. I consider myself a huge noodle soup fan and tried many unique variations but was surprised to see the combinations here. Not only do they have a great selection of noodles dish but their menu also has items ranging from cold noodle salads, dumplings and appetizers, sauteed or saucy noodles, and vegetarian sides. With so many options to choose from, you’ll not get bored of the items on this menu. Noodle Theory is currently closed to any type of dining and you have to place an order online for pickup. Unfortunately, I don’t think they will be opening any time soon but I am glad they are still in business so I can order their delicious noodle dishes.
Burlingame, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Burlingame Eats: Hanabi Ramen & Japanese Curry

Wow, I finally found a place that serves authentic ramen and curry in the Bay Area. Hanabi Ramen & Japanese Curry reminds me of the time where I was wandering the alleys in Osaka and eating delicious curries at small diners in Japan. This place is on the smaller side and they currently have outdoor dining. I would recommend making a reservation online before you come since I saw a decent amount of people waiting outside. There is no parking lot for Hanabi so you will have to find street parking around the neighborhood or across the street where there are plenty of spots. The service and staff are extremely nice here and remind me of Japan and the amazing people and culture. If you are looking for great curry and ramen, then this is the spot to check out and add to your list!
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: World Famous Hotboys

If you have not tried World Famous Hotboys in Oakland for their Southern fried chicken sandwich, you are missing out and must make it a mission to try them as soon as possible. There’s not a lot of places that make their fried chicken as juicy and crispy as them. With four and a half stars and over one thousand reviews on Yelp, World Famous Hotboys is an Oakland staple if you are looking for a great meal. Located in Downtown Oakland, there is not a lot of parking in the area and I would say it is a bit sketchy but it is usually relatively fine. It is located in a small shack around the corner on San Pablo Ave. I would recommend ordering online for pickup since this place gets packed extremely fast. There have been times where I placed an order online and still had to wait an hour to an hour and a half for the order to be ready. However, the wait is always worth it and your taste buds will thank you for it. During the pandemic, they are only taking online orders but I am happy to see that you can now walk up to the restaurant to order and they also have some tables where you can sit outside to enjoy your meal.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Sacramento Eats: I-Shanghai Delight

Located in Oldtown Sacramento, I was surprised to see a Chinese restaurant here. You have to walk downstairs to be seated and there are plenty of tables. There is an area where you can see chefs making their dumplings which reminds me of Din Tai Fung. Focusing mostly on Shanghainese and dim sum, I-Shanghai Delight has a great selection of noodles soup, dumplings, appetizers, fried rice, and noodles. Etc. To order, put a check next to the menu items and give it to the waiter. I decided on the braised beef noodle soup, pork dumplings, and fried rice Yangzhou style. The noodles and fried rice came out pretty fast but the dumplings came out 20 minutes after.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Gogi Time

If you’re looking for all you can eat Korean barbecue in Oakland, stop by Gogi Time located Downtown! This place is a classic if you are a local in the Bay Area. Located in a small plaza next to a billiards and pool shop, there is parking although it is always packed and I would recommend just finding street parking along the block. Gogi Time is always packed no matter what time and day you come, especially during dinner time. There are plenty of tables and additional seating in the back so this restaurant can fit a decent amount of people. While their focus is barbecue, there is also an option to add hot pot if you pay a bit more and have a group of five. The menu is extensive and the variety of items to choose from can be intimidating but order away. The menu was broken down into categories like marinated/non-marinated meat, soups, ssam, etc. Once you order, the food comes out pretty quick. Their bonchon is good and they're more than willing to refill them. Now, you can make reservations via Yelp to guarantee a table or waitlist through the platform.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: Okinawa Style Onigiris

Located in Downtown Berkeley on Durant Avenue, Riceful is a great place to check out if you are looking for authentic Okinawa-inspired onigiris. If you are unfamiliar with onigiri, it is a Japanese dish that is made up of rice and there is usually a filling inside wrapped with seaweed into a little ball. With the onigiris at Riceful, they are more of a sandwich with the seaweed on the outside and are filled with rice, a layer of egg and spam, and whichever protein you choose. You can choose from items ranging from katsu to unagi to tempura and more. Since it is right around the corner from UC Berkeley, you’ll frequently find students here placing an order since it makes for a good snack or meal. With so many options to choose from at Riceful, you’ll have something for everyone to check out and they can customize your order to your liking. During the pandemic, they have blocked off the entrance to the store so there is only a table at the door and you place your order there. The order comes out pretty quick and is folded in a rectangle to show off their signature logo which is an adorable girl holding her cheeks.
Portland, ORPosted by
Vee Eats

Portland Eats: Pine State Biscuits

Pine State Biscuits is hands down my favorite brunch place in Portland! It is by far the best biscuits I have had in my life and I am usually not a fan of biscuits so this means a lot. Located in the Alberta District, it's at the corner of an artsy neighborhood with plenty of shops to explore. Across the street diagonally, there is a cute mural photo op where you’ll see plenty of people taking photos against the wall. The way it works here is to order and pay first then grab a table so they can bring the food out to you. This place gets pretty crowded so make sure to go early especially during the weekends around brunch time. I ordered to-go before I headed to Seattle and good thing I did because there was a long line out the door when I arrived. I've tried both the Reggie and Reggie Deluxe and prefer the deluxe version more since there is a fried egg.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Vee Eats

Honolulu Eats: Holey Grail Donuts in Ward Village

There’s not a lot of places anymore where shops will make the donuts fresh on the spot when you order. However, I stumbled across Holey Grail Donuts in Ward Village and they are honestly one of the few places where you have to wait for your donut since you’ll receive it piping hot and fresh from the maker. Originally started in Kauai, Holey Grail is known for its taro-based donuts that are vegan and have rotating flavors that are seasonal. Their location in Ward is quite big and they even have a section where you can purchase their merchandise. The entire shop is designed very minimalistic and I love how clean everything is. Their most popular item on the menu is the tasting box for $12 when you can try four of their taro donuts or you can purchase one for $4. While this is more on the pricey side for a donut, it is a high-quality donut and the flavors you get here are more unique than in other places. They also have a pairing drinks menu for coffee and tea next to it to compliment your sweets but I decided to go for the donuts instead.
Kihei, HIPosted by
Vee Eats

Maui Eats: Kihei Caffe for the Best Breakfast

If you’re looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch place in Maui, you must stop by Kihei Caffe for one of the best breakfast spots. Not only is the food affordable and delicious but the service and staff are also extremely efficient and friendly. You order inside first, get a number, then head outside to find a table at the outdoor patio and counter seating. Kihei Caffee has a great selection of breakfast items on their menu ranging from french toast, pancakes, waffles to more savory items like loco moco, chicken fried steak, eggs benedict, and more. There are plenty of items to choose from and I'm sure there is something to cater to everyone. No matter what time of the day you come, there is always a line since Kihei Caffee is honestly that delicious.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: Bumsan Organic Milk Bar

If you are looking for an Instagram-worthy ice cream place to check out and beat the upcoming summer heat, you must check out Bumsan Organic Milk Bar in Koreatown. Located on S Western Ave, Bumsan has a small parking lot in the back. It is an adorable ice cream shop where it was smaller than I expected. Their menu is quite small and they rotate the ice cream flavors throughout the week. Most of the ice cream usually comes in their signature vanilla-flavored cones with different color sprinkles. If I didn’t see this place all over Instagram, I probably wouldn’t have known about it. After hearing great things, I am happy to confirm that Bumsan is a solid ice cream place and is slowly making it to the top of my list.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: In-sīt Coffee

If you are a huge fan of beautiful Korean cafes, I have just the coffee shop recommendation for you. Located in Buena Park in an Asian plaza, In-sīt Coffee is probably one of my favorite places I visited during my time in Southern California. After looking at the pictures on Yelp, I wanted to check out In-Sit because of how cute their cups are since they come in small pitchers! Their menu has a great selection of drinks for the coffee lover but they also have breakfast and brunch items like avocado toast, salmon bagel, salads, and more. All the ingredients they used are high quality and they make everything in front of you. I can see this place popular for people to study at or hang out with friends before the pandemic. In-sit currently has outdoor seating and you can also order delivery or takeout.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Disneyland Eats: Oga's Cantina for Alcoholic Drinks

Oga Cantina is one of the few places in Disneyland where you can order drinks from at the Disneyland Park instead of California Adventure. Located in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this was a very coveted place and you have to make reservations before you go in. If you check often, you can find open spots if people cancel. Unfortunately, they are currently temporarily closed but make sure to keep an eye out for when it opens since they are rolling out their opening process. Oga’s Cantina has the typical bar vibe but something that stands out is a robot DJing which is something you don't see often. Disney's attention to detail with everything is insane - the interior feels like I stepped into another world. You can only order 2 drinks each which is the maximum per person. If you are not a fan of alcohol, there are also some drinks where they offer mocktails so you can still enjoy the ambiance and drinks.