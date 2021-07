Missouri conservation officials are monitoring a Kansas City fish kill where more than 50,000 fish have turned up dead in the past week. Researchers tested the water in Brush Creek after the state Department of Conservation was notified of issues related to the fish kill on June 12. Thousands of dead carp and 50,000 sunfish were found in the four-mile stretch of the creek from Belleview Avenue in the Country Club Plaza to an area downstream of Elmwood Avenue, the agency said.