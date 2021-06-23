Cancel
Tulsa, OK

james Fortner

Tulsa World
 15 days ago

James Marshall "Jimi" Fortner James Marshall "Jimi" Fortner departed this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Tulsa at the age of 43. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Rev. Fred Waldrep officiating. The son of Gary Roland Fortner and Patti Sue (Stone) Fortner was born August 8, 1977, in Claremore. He was a 1997 graduate of Charles Page High School. Jimi cherished his time spent with family and friends. He looked forward to October coming around each year where he dedicated his time to being with family throughout the holidays. It started with the Tulsa State Fair all the way through New Year's. Every weekend was filled with family time from going to mazes around Halloween, eating together, Black Friday shopping, and anything else you could think of. He was a father figure to his niece, Bailey, and never missed any of her dance recitals, programs, or any other events in her life. Growing up life consisted of his momma and his sister, Angel. They all looked out for each other, and he was their protector. Jimi was obsessed with Japan and anime. He attended Comicon each year, and cherished his once in a lifetime trip to Japan. He was a fitness buff and had been a member of a local weightlifting team. He would often brag of the weight he could lift while squatting. Jimi was extremely smart in many areas but especially human anatomy, human physiology, as well as ancient anthropology. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents: Harold and Florence Brown, Leon Stone, and Jennie Stone. Survivors include his sister, Angel McLaughlin and husband, Jason; niece, Bailey Stone; nephews: Joseph McLaughlin, and Chance McLaughlin and wife, Raimie; grandmother, Esther Stone; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Leave your memories of Jimi and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.

tulsaworld.com
