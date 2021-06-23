TIMOTHY DENTON

TIMOTHY SCOTT DENTON Timothy Scott Denton departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, AL, at the age of 36. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Rev. Fred Waldrep officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army. The son of David Wendell Denton and Angela Kaye (Mead) Cope was born on December 24, 1984, at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa. He grew up in Sand Springs, and in 1990, became an Army brat. The family eventually settled in Berryhill. While growing up, Tim enjoyed playing football, and became an avid Kansas City Chief fan. He ate, slept, and breathed Kansas City Chiefs, and worshipped his favorite player, Derek Thomas. Tim was also a devoted fan to the OU Sooners football team. Tim loved all genres of music, and loved to read especially Harry Potter and any Stephen King novel. He served two tours in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army as an E-4 Specialist; and also worked at Wal-mart and Webco in Mannford. Tim always wanted to make people around him laugh, and loved to tell stories. From the time he was born he hit the ground running and never stopped. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; and brother, Mickey. Survivors include his children: Dreama and Dreven Denton; mother, Angela Cope and husband, Derek; father, David Wendell Denton and wife, Teresa; sister, Donna Lyne "Sis" Horton and husband, Brandon; brother, Blake Edward J. Ramsey and fiance, Taylor Woods; siblings: Randy and wife, Ashley, Caylee, Chance, Mickey and Misty; uncle, Bill Mead and wife, Shylah; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Leave your memories of Tim and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.