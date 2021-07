When Happy Days premiered in 1974, most of the actors who played the teenagers in the cast were in their early 20s. And Tom Bosley was like a dad to them all. Bosley portrayed Howard Cunningham, aka Mr. C, the father of Richie and Joanie and the surrogate dad to Richie’s friends Ralph Malph and Potsie, and even the Fonz. They all took it hard when Bosley died in October, 2010. It was like losing a parent.