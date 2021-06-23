The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Talks Directing, What's Next For Frost

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? With the way that this past episode set things up, we need more of the story ASAP. Unfortunately, ASAP does not mean “tonight” in this particular instance. There is no new episode airing on the network for one more week, and from there, the series is going to have to make up for lost time. We do have a sense that the next new episode is going to be all sorts of epic based on the information that is out there. Clark is facing one of the biggest challenges of his life, as he is backed into a corner and forced to do potentially the unthinkable in order to protect his family.