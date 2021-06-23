Cancel
The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Talks Directing, What's Next For Frost

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's episode of The Flash, "Rayo de Luz", marked the third time that series star Danielle Panabaker stepped behind the camera to direct. After making her directorial debut with Season 5's "Godspeed" and following that up with Season 6's fan-favorite James Bond-esque "License to Elongate", in "Rayo de Luz", Panabaker helped bring to life a story centered around one of Team Flash's newer members, Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) as she sought to reach her cousin Esperanza, better known as the dangerous villain Ultraviolet.

Danielle Panabaker
