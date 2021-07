INDIANAPOLIS- All week long, Martindale-Brightwood residents and Indy Parks are celebrating a big milestone: Frederick Douglass Park turns 100-years-old on Wednesday. “A hundred years ago, this was one of the very few parks that not only welcomed but also celebrated Black residents and their families here in this community,” said Ronnetta Spalding, an Indy Parks spokeswoman. “This was the place that they could come to where they felt safe, where they felt welcome, where they felt that there would be programs and activities that were designed specifically for them.”