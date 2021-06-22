Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dynasty,' A Trailblazer For Queer Representation
(SOUNDBITE OF "DYNASTY" THEME SONG) If you were around in the 1980s, this TV theme might stir up some memories - memories of Blake, Krystle, Alexis and the whole Carrington family, the main characters of the TV show "Dynasty," which turns 40 this year. Between introducing one of the first out gay characters to mass audiences and offering up scenes of unforgettable camp, the hit prime-time series quickly became iconic TV, especially among LGBTQ+ audiences. For Pride Month, Chloe Veltman of member station KQED visited the stately home south of San Francisco where the show's earliest episodes were filmed. She was joined by a "Dynasty" superfan. Here's that story.www.ksut.org