Delta Variant Is The 'Greatest Threat' In The Battle Against The Pandemic, Says Fauci

ksut.org
 15 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling the Delta variant the greatest threat to the nation's prospects for winning the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now with more details. Hi, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey, Ailsa. CHANG: Hey. So this Delta variant, I mean, it's...

www.ksut.org
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Public Healtheagleobserver.com

OPINION: Emails show Fauci colluded to hide cure for covid-19

A flood of new studies is exposing the CDC's hostile attitude toward the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic and cure for covid-19, showing it to have been instead precisely that. These studies include: "Hydroxychloroquine Drug Cocktail Lowers covid-19 Hospitalizations by 84 Percent, Study Suggests," (by Isabel Van Brugen, Nov....
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

These 3 Things Can Lead to COVID After Vaccination, Experts Warn

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID, but no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Out of the more than 150 million people fully vaccinated against COVID in the U.S., more than 4,000 have experienced post-vaccination COVID infections so severe that they had to be hospitalized or died, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the agency says these breakthrough infections are expected, and the percentage is still extremely small compared to unvaccinated individuals getting infected. If you're concerned about breakthrough infections, however, experts say there are a few things that can make you more likely to get infected with COVID after vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
KidsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What the Delta variant means for unvaccinated kids

If you are fully vaccinated and sending your kids off to camp or inviting their friends to sleep over, you might almost — almost — feel like the nightmare that was the COVID-19 pandemic is finally in the rearview mirror. But dare to share this sentiment on a work call...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...
Delta, WIwhbl.com

Pfizer says COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Pfizer-BioNTech ‮>‬PFE.N‮<‬ vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday. First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. “The data we have today, accumulating...
Worldinews.co.uk

Vaccines should work against new Delta-plus variant, experts say

Public health chiefs have said they “expect” the coronavirus vaccines to work against the new Delta-plus variant which has been identified in the UK. There have been 41 confirmed cases and a further 11 possible incidences of the strain, also known as AY.1, in the UK. Scientists have expressed concern...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Delta coronavirus variant doubling biweekly, now 20% of samples, Fauci says

LOS ANGELES - Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the highly transmissible Delta variant has climbed to now account for over 20% of sequenced samples. The variant, first detected in India and now found in over 80 countries, is becoming the dominant strain worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The B.1.617.2 strain spreads more readily than the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant and the wild-type virus, and has been linked to an increased hospitalization risk.
Public HealthTODAY.com

Dr. Fauci: Delta variant will be ‘quite dominant’ within weeks

Read Bobbie Thomas' emotional essay after her husband's death: 'I feel deeply alone'. Commenting on the surge in the spread of the delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY that “in several weeks or a month or so, it’s going to be quite dominant.” He adds: “It’s the unvaccinated people that we’re concerned about … if they are unvaccinated, they are at risk.” He also says that the best way to protect children too young to be vaccinated is to bring the virus level down in the whole community. Commenting on the White House saying the U.S. will not reach the 70 percent vaccination milestone by July 4, he says it was “always an aspirational goal.”

