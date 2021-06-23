Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Eastern Magic Valley; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE ARCO DESERT AND IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY PRODUCING STRONG WIND GUSTS AS THEY TRACK NORTHEAST INTO THE MUD LAKE REGION THROUGH 1030 PM MDT At 936 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface weather stations were tracking several isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Arco Desert and Idaho National Laboratory, moving northeast at 25 MPH. These storms will produce very little rain, but wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH have been recorded and will remain possible as they track northeast toward the Mud Lake region through 1030 PM. Locations impacted include Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Atomic City, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Sage Junction, Kettle Butte and Howe.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
County
Cassia County, ID
County
Minidoka County, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
City
Hamer, ID
County
Butte County, ID
County
Madison County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Bingham County, ID
City
Arco, ID
County
Custer County, ID
City
Shoshone, ID
County
Fremont County, ID
County
Clark County, ID
City
Atomic City, ID
City
Lewisville, ID
County
Jefferson County, ID
County
Lincoln County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Idaho National Laboratory#Idaho National Laboratory#Menan#Big Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy