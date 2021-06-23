Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Eastern Magic Valley; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE ARCO DESERT AND IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY PRODUCING STRONG WIND GUSTS AS THEY TRACK NORTHEAST INTO THE MUD LAKE REGION THROUGH 1030 PM MDT At 936 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar and surface weather stations were tracking several isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Arco Desert and Idaho National Laboratory, moving northeast at 25 MPH. These storms will produce very little rain, but wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH have been recorded and will remain possible as they track northeast toward the Mud Lake region through 1030 PM. Locations impacted include Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer, Atomic City, Central Inl, Taber, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, East Butte, Big Southern Butte, Sage Junction, Kettle Butte and Howe.alerts.weather.gov