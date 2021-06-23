Searcy County residents' vehicles damaged from tar, oil after county roads paved
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents in Searcy County are asking for answers after their vehicles were damaged by recently-paved county roads. Steve Kern’s wife Lisa brought their car home Wednesday, June 16 looking like it had been buried underground. Their chrome colored wheels were completely black and their back-up camera is unusable since tar and oil is covering the camera. He said fresh oil warning signs didn’t pop up until Thursday, after they had already driven on the freshly paved road.katv.com