How the brightest minds in science – from Einstein to Da Vinci – revealed the nature of light

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First: