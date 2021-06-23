How the brightest minds in science – from Einstein to Da Vinci – revealed the nature of light
What is light? The question has fascinated scientists – and painters, poets, writers and anyone who’s ever played with a prism – since classical antiquity. Pythagoras, Euclid and Ptolemy, for example, accepted that light moved in straight lines. But rather than assuming that light rays travelled from an object to the eye, they believed the eye emitted visual rays, like feelers, which touched the object and thereby created the sensation of sight in the mind.www.sciencefocus.com