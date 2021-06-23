Too Good To Go And Food Lifeline Partner To Fight Food Waste And Support Those Experiencing Food Insecurity
Two Leading Organizations Join Forces to Reallocate Food Waste. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON Too Good To Go, the tech-for-good and certified B-Corp powering the world's #1 anti-food waste app, announces its partnership with Food Lifeline, a Washington-based organization whose mission is to feed people experiencing hunger today while working to end hunger for tomorrow. This will allow Too Good To Go users to make monetary donations to Food Lifeline directly through the app, which will support the non-profit in providing hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals to people facing hunger in Western Washington every day.