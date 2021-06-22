Cancel
Miami, FL

County cuts $4 billion West Dade development deal with developer Terra

By Jesse Scheckner
miamitodaynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade and developer Terra have agreed to early terms of a project near Dolphin Station that is expected to yield the county more than $4 billion over a century. Commissioners June 15 approved a 97-year contract with the Miami firm for construction of Upland Park, a mixed development to span 33 county acres where the Dolphin Expressway and Florida Turnpike intersect in the unincorporated Beacon Lakes area.

