County cuts $4 billion West Dade development deal with developer Terra
Miami-Dade and developer Terra have agreed to early terms of a project near Dolphin Station that is expected to yield the county more than $4 billion over a century. Commissioners June 15 approved a 97-year contract with the Miami firm for construction of Upland Park, a mixed development to span 33 county acres where the Dolphin Expressway and Florida Turnpike intersect in the unincorporated Beacon Lakes area.www.miamitodaynews.com