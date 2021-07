Over the 4th of July weekend, the boy and I decided to take a little adventure. Typically, we go west into the mountains to find some places to explore, hike and basically just hang out and get some fresh mountain air, but something I learned early on since living in Colorado is that there are certain days and times to go into the mountains. More importantly, there are times to NOT go into the mountains (at least if you don't want to deal with massive crowds and traffic getting there) and a sunny 4th of July weekend certainly fit that description. We decided to go east and north instead to the upper NE corner of Colorado to the Pawnee National Grasslands.