We’re about to learn just how valuable college football players are in the Deep South. And I got a feeling that everyone’s about to get paid. Or else. On Monday, it was announced by a businessman in Miami that he wants every single scholarship football player at the University of Miami on his payroll with a series of endorsement deals that could total $540,000 for the entire team. First, let’s not waste any time worrying over how this offends the delicate sensibilities of college football “traditionalists.” Is everyone OK with this new era of college football? Nope, I’m acknowledging that, so spare me the emails. It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, because it is here.