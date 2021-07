Former Arizona State point guard Remy Martin has decided to remove his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and play a final season of college basketball at Kansas. “I was blessed with the opportunity to put my name in the draft. The main objective was to learn what I needed to do to get better and try to be the best player I can be. It was pretty easy when it came to Kansas, playing for such a historic program and a Hall of Fame coach. I want to be a part of it. I want to be part of the brotherhood and help the team win as much as I can,” Martin, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior from Burbank, California, said Tuesday afternoon in announcing his future plans.