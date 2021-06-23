Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Man in critical condition after road rage incident near Desert Inn and Boulder Highway

Posted by 
Carrie Wynn
Carrie Wynn
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZiKA_0acc6Biz00
InterviewCBS News Now

Earlier this afternoon at around 2:30 PM there was a road rage incident near the Desert Inn and Boulder Highway. A man was struck in the accident and is now in extremely critical condition.

According to Metro Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer, two vehicles were reported to have been involved. A green Jeep that was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn was cut off by a green Suburban. The driver of the Jeep who has been described as a white man in his mid-70's honked and a passenger in the Suburban got out of their vehicle. Lieutenant Spencer says that the Suburban driver walked back and threw what they believe to be a can of beer at the Jeep.

After the supposed beer was thrown, the Jeep's driver got out and went to confront one of the Suburban's passengers where an altercation occurred. A passenger got into the Suburban and the driver took off, running over the driver of the Jeep. Lieutenant Spencer says that the Suburban was seen making a U-turn, driving over the median, and fleeing westbound.

A Metro patrol officer was flagged down by a witness and then went to stop the Suburban and take two people into custody. The jeep's driver was taken to the UMC.

As of now, there is no impairment suspected of either driver, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation due to the driver's injuries.

Lieutenant Spencer is urging listeners to never get out of their vehicles during a road rage incident.

As of now, any witnesses are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

Sources: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/pedestrian-critically-injured-in-crash-near-desert-inn-boulder-highway/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Carrie Wynn

Carrie Wynn

1K+
Followers
125
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

 https://carriewynn.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Inn#Road Rage#Accident#Interviewcbs News Now#Metro Homicide#Suburban#Umc#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Jeep
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
Carrie Wynn

A man set several fires in a Mesa Walmart and has a history of arson

Walmart never fails to attract some interesting or dangerous characters and Joseph Daniel Carter is no exception. The fifty-six-year-old man who lives in Mesa Arizona has been arrested after admitting to the police that he was starting fires inside the aisles of a Walmart store. Joseph is currently facing two felony courts of arson of an occupied structure.
Denver, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

Four People Killed And Several Injured Due To Shootings And Stabbings In Denver And Arvada

In the last couple of days there have been a series of crimes involving stabbings and shootings in the Denver metro area, and in the city of Arvada. The series of events began early Thursday morning when a man was stabbed near 20th and Broadway. The man was immediately hospitalized with what the police have confirmed to be serious injuries. After the stabbing, a person was shot on E. Dartmouth Ave and was also taken to the hospital. As of now, Denver police have not confirmed that there was an arrest in either the stabbing or the shooting.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Carrie Wynn

Police Force In Colorado Springs Search For Man Wanted For Attempting To Murder An Officer

Jacob Aaron SedilloColorado Springs Police Department. Last week, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was making a routine traffic stop of two suspicious motorcyclists. When he attempted to make contact, one of the riders pulled out his firearm, shot at the officer, and hit him at least once. Right after the man who shot the officer took off on his bike to avoid being arrested.