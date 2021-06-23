Man in critical condition after road rage incident near Desert Inn and Boulder Highway

Interview CBS News Now

Earlier this afternoon at around 2:30 PM there was a road rage incident near the Desert Inn and Boulder Highway. A man was struck in the accident and is now in extremely critical condition.

According to Metro Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer, two vehicles were reported to have been involved. A green Jeep that was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn was cut off by a green Suburban. The driver of the Jeep who has been described as a white man in his mid-70's honked and a passenger in the Suburban got out of their vehicle. Lieutenant Spencer says that the Suburban driver walked back and threw what they believe to be a can of beer at the Jeep.

After the supposed beer was thrown, the Jeep's driver got out and went to confront one of the Suburban's passengers where an altercation occurred. A passenger got into the Suburban and the driver took off, running over the driver of the Jeep. Lieutenant Spencer says that the Suburban was seen making a U-turn, driving over the median, and fleeing westbound.

A Metro patrol officer was flagged down by a witness and then went to stop the Suburban and take two people into custody. The jeep's driver was taken to the UMC.

As of now, there is no impairment suspected of either driver, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation due to the driver's injuries.

Lieutenant Spencer is urging listeners to never get out of their vehicles during a road rage incident.

As of now, any witnesses are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

Sources: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/pedestrian-critically-injured-in-crash-near-desert-inn-boulder-highway/

