Taking stock of Ravens’ roster: Who is up? Who is down? And where was there little movement? - Jeff Zrebiec. Brandon Stephens, DB: The rookie third-round pick hasn’t looked like a guy with just two years of experience as a defensive back. He hasn’t made a ton of plays, although he did have an interception in last Tuesday’s minicamp practice. He has just looked comfortable with how he’s been utilized, and it’s been rare to see him out of position. He also passes the eye test from a physical standpoint. The Ravens taking him with the second-to-last pick of the third round was viewed as a reach in some circles, but team officials believe in his ability. It also appears he has a better chance to contribute defensively in Year 1 than fifth-round cornerback Shaun Wade. Injuries could dictate that.