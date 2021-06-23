Cancel
OKC Thunder Falls To No. 6 In NBA Draft Lottery

By News 9
news9.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had high hopes for a home run NBA lottery night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it ends in a strikeout. The real possibility of two Top 5 picks didn't happen. Including whiffing on the 75% chance of landing one Top 5 pick. Thunder won't get Cade Cunningham. They...

