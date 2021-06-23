Utah credit union to participate in first pilot of mobile driver's license program
Utah Community Credit Union will be the state's first financial institution to accept mobile driver's licenses for all banking transactions shortly after Utah became the first state to pilot the program, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday, June 22. (Utah Department of Public Safety) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Community Credit Union will be the state's first financial institution to accept mobile driver's licenses for all banking transactions shortly after Utah became the first state to pilot the program, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.www.ksl.com