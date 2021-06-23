Cancel
Utah State

Utah credit union to participate in first pilot of mobile driver's license program

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Community Credit Union will be the state's first financial institution to accept mobile driver's licenses for all banking transactions shortly after Utah became the first state to pilot the program, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday, June 22. (Utah Department of Public Safety) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Community Credit Union will be the state's first financial institution to accept mobile driver's licenses for all banking transactions shortly after Utah became the first state to pilot the program, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

