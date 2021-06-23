Plan to help County Council with financial projections

Vigo County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC to create a comprehensive financial plan, and approved a service agreement with the firm to help the county remain within guidelines of the federal American Rescue Plan.

A comprehensive financial plan is an analysis of what county funding resources, from various income taxes and property tax, will total over the next three years and a plan of how to use those funds. The plan will also look back at two previous budget years to review past income and spending. The cost of that work is $60,000.

“This helps us with our strategic initiatives on where we can invest internally. The comprehensive financial plan gives us a snapshot of where we are today and where we can be in two, three or four years,” Commissioner Brendan Kearns said after the meeting.

“What I don’t want to happen is I don’t want to see this go on the shelf of good intentions. There is true value in this,” he added.

Council President Mike Morris said the plan “should help the County Council more than anything with financial projections and allow the council to make sound decisions” when formulating county budgets.

Jason Semler, with Baker Tilley, told commissioners it will also help with determining future capital projects.

“Also, as you look at different capital projects, not only this year, but looking out two, three, four, five years, this will give you an opportunity to determine if you have cash on hand or where that money might come from,” Semler said.

Additionally, if the county needs to issue a bond, as it did for a new county jail, Semler said that “one of the things that rating agencies ask is do you have a long-term financial plan. Do you look out more than one year, and do you have a capital improvement plan,” Semler said. “Those are easy points that the county could receive [for a bond rating],” when seeking to issue bonds, he said.

In sync with that, commissioners approved a service agreement with Baker Tilly to work with the county auditor on where and how the county can spend more than $20.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Baker Tilley will assist us with a plan that is required by the federal government to use those funds,” said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble. “The planning aspect of it kind of works together, I think, with the comprehensive management plan,” Bramble said.

Guidelines for the American Rescue Plan can change monthly or even weekly, Semler said. The engagement agreement is based on time and expense, with the average per-hour fee at $225.

Additionally, commissioners approved a construction services agreement for installation of a backup E911 system at the new Terre Haute Police Department. Construction is underway on a new addition on the south end of the former Tribune-Star building for a new garage with four entrances facing Poplar Street, plus two garage entrances facing Eighth Street. The building is at 222 S. Seventh St.

Kearns asked that a memorandum of understanding or interlocal agreement be formalized with the city of Terre Haute.

“If our [911] facility goes down where it currently is in the annex, then we can transfer the operations not far away,” Kearns said. “We have made sure there are no issues with power grids. We made sure we have redundancy so if our tower here has an issue, we can still operate out of the new police station,” he said.

In other business, commissioners approved a sale of surplus equipment from the county’s highway department. Bidding forms are available at the highway department’s north garage at 3250 E. Haythorne Ave. Interested parties can request a complete list of all equipment and schedule an appointment to inspect the equipment by vising the garage or calling 812-466-9635.

Bids will be received until 10 a.m. July 13. The bids will be opened and read aloud at the July 13 commissioners meeting.

Some equipment includes pickup trucks, 1-ton trucks, a tractor, a backhoe, a chipper, and a hovercraft from the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.