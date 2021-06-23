Dick Wolfsie: Water on my brain

Have you ever listened to a Ted Talk, with informational short speeches on fascinating topics like “Why do we have hair in random places?” and “Have we been tying our shoelaces the wrong way?” I enjoy watching these videos while I exercise on my treadmill. The average episode is about nine minutes long, which means if I run at my full speed, I can get in about six of them during a mile-long jog. I often have to listen to the episodes at least twice. It’s tough being both a slow runner and a slow learner.