Local medical practices settle fraud case

GUILFORD COUNTY — A medical practice with connections to High Point has settled a Medicare and Medicaid billing fraud case with federal and state prosecutors.

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina announced the $330,000 settlement Tuesday resolving allegations against Dr. George Osei-Bonsu, Palladium Primary Care and Premiere Health Care Plus, which have maintained offices in Greensboro and High Point.

They were accused of submitting claims between January 2015 and May 2020 for nerve conduction studies and arterial studies that were not medically reasonable or necessary, not supported by clinical documentation within the patient records, and not covered by the Medicare or North Carolina Medicaid program. As a result, the medical providers were reimbursed for funds to which they were not entitled.

A representative with the defendants couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon by The High Point Enterprise.

The medical practices in the case are under the same ownership, a representative with the state Attorney General’s Office told The Enterprise.

The investigation and prosecution was the result of a coordinated effort by the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina and the Medicaid Investigations Division of the state Attorney General’s Office.