Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Simple tips for the Fourth of July

Daily Times
 14 days ago

With the Fourth of July nearing, we encourage friends and customers to be considerate of your neighbors when using fireworks. We often get too caught up in the excitement and entertainment of fireworks lighting up the sky that we forget the noise and lights may have an adverse effect on some people and animals.

www.thedailytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Phantom Fireworks
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Related
Owensboro, KY14news.com

OFD gives firework safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner and lots of people are buying fireworks. Owensboro fire officials say to make sure whoever is setting off the fireworks is an adult who is sober. They also need to be wearing proper hand and eye protection.
HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MedStar Shares Tips on Staying Safe This Fourth of July Weekend

Over the past two Independence Day holidays, MedStar crews have treated 5 patients with injuries related to fireworks (1 with critical injuries), 3 drowning victims, and 4 patients with injuries related to outdoor grilling. "We encourage residents to celebrate our nation's heritage on the Fourth of July, but to celebrate...
Streator, ILclassichits106.com

Stay safe this Fourth of July with tips from the Streator Fire Department

STREATOR – Our nation’s birthday is just days away and while many are already celebrating with fireworks, now is the time to be thinking about safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 18,000 fires per year in the U.S. If you plan on enjoying legal fireworks at home, the Streator Fire Department says there’s a few ways to do so. One, by keeping a bucket of water on hand. Fire Lieutenant Bryan Park says sparklers can burn up to 1200 degrees. It’s important to leave a bucket of water laying around to put finished or defective sparklers in. What Park stresses the most is common sense. If it’s a bad idea, don’t do it and have one sober adult around to light anything off. Thankfully, the Streator Fire Department hasn’t had any major injuries in the past years. In the event of a burn, run cold water over it. If it’s a significant wound, call 911.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Tips to comfort your animals during the July Fourth holiday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman joins us in the studio this morning from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about how to make your pets feel comfortable during the fourth of July holiday. The loud noises and bright flashes can be bothersome to a lot of pets, causing them...
PetsCleveland News - Fox 8

Tips on keeping your pet calm during Fourth of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means fireworks. Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:. It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you. Keep them indoors,...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE OFFICIALS OFFER FOURTH OF JULY SAFETY TIPS

As families and friends prepare to gather this weekend for Fourth of July festivities, Brenham fire officials urge the public to use caution in order to remain safe when celebrating. Fire Marshal Roger Williams reminds citizens that city ordinance prohibits the possession or use of fireworks in the city or...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriff Gives Fourth of July Safety Tips

Town celebrations, barbecues, and other gatherings are resuming this Fourth of July weekend as COVID-19 gathering restrictions have been lifted, but local law enforcement encourages caution to prevent any incidents from ruining the fun. Agencies across Iowa are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign this weekend...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Fire agency provides tips to Wilsonville residents for Fourth of July

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue hopes residents will stay safe, be vigilant on the holiday . No large-scale events, it appears, will take place in Wilsonville on the Fourth of July. Yet, sparklers, smoke bombs and other fireworks are sure to light up the night amid what will likely be abnormally high temperatures. Considering the blistering heat and the potential for fires, Heather Carpenter, a community affairs specialist for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, is recommending that people eschew fireworks for less risky forms of celebrating our nation's birth, such as glow sticks and noisemakers. "Get creative with...
CarsDaily Times

Papaw's truck is still a blessing

I have declared this The Summer of Joy, even though I have no legal authority to do so. I am merely comparing this summer to the last one. We are smiling again. We are taking vacations, and we are going to church, ball games and concerts. Optimism is in full bloom.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Savannah community lines up for hurricane bucket giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now is the time to get prepared for hurricane season. Saturday was day two of WTOC’s hurricane bucket giveaway in Savannah’s Economic Opportunity Authority parking lot. In addition to the 500 buckets given out on Wednesday, another thousand were given out on Saturday. “I left home...
Florida Statefox44news.com

Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young sisters pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building — so tiny that the 4 and 10-year-olds were placed in the same casket — were buried alongside their parents Tuesday, their white coffin draped with innocent pink and purple ribbons.
Manhattan, KSWIBW

MFD offers firework safety tips for Fourth of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has issued a safety reminder to residents planning on using fireworks this Fourth of July. “If you choose to purchase and discharge fireworks, follow all safety rules and discharge fireworks in a safe location away from people” said Fire Marshal Jake Powell. “And when you are finished, it is imperative that you wet down the fireworks and put them in a non-combustible container away from your home. It seems like every year we have a fire caused by discarded fireworks, and unfortunately some with major property damage.”
Fox11online.com

Review fireworks safety tips before lighting up this Fourth of July

(WLUK) -- With the Fourth of July coming just around the corner, an area hospital is reminding residents to be safe around fireworks. HSHS hospitals say while fireworks can be exciting, festive and fun, they can also be very dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average...

Comments / 0

Community Policy