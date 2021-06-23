Cancel
Covid-19 air 'purifier' ad banned by watchdog

BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advert for an air purifier which claimed to kill off coronavirus has been banned by the advertising watchdog. A complaint was lodged with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over the Go-Vi Eradicator 19. The company behind it claimed its purifier was "proven to destroy coronavirus cells". The ASA said...

www.bbc.com
