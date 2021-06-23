Prep baseball: Regis upsets St. Croix Falls for 1st state trip since 2007

CUMBERLAND — Andy Niese thought back to the many impressive players and strong teams he’s worked with over the last 14 years as the Regis head baseball coach. Many of those groups had the talent to make it to the state tournament, but it was a feat that eluded the program time and time again.

That is, until Tuesday. The Ramblers are heading back to state, and they slayed a fearsome foe to punch their ticket.

Mason Kostka hit a go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, helping Regis pull off a stunning 5-4 upset against St. Croix Falls in the Division 3 sectional finals in Cumberland. The victory secures Regis’ third ever trip to the WIAA state tournament and its first since 2007.

“I’m so proud of them,” Niese said. “I tried to convey to them at the end of the game when we were talking how truly proud I am of them, but also just how hard it is to do this. I mean, last time we did this was 14 years ago. And this group gets to experience it.”

“It’s amazing,” Kostka said. “It’s one of the better feelings out there. And for our coach, it’s his first time going there as a head coach. It’s so cool. We’ve had a rough season, but we got hot and started winning some games.”

St. Croix Falls was the overwhelming favorite to make it to state out of this sectional. The Saints entered Monday 25-1, ranked second in the state in their division in the final WBCA Coaches poll and 15th in the state amongst all divisions by Prep Baseball Report. Eleven of their wins were by 10 runs or more, including their first two playoff matchups.

Even Niese admitted he didn’t expect the battle he saw Tuesday.

“I knew how good these guys were,” Niese said. “I talked to a fair number of people, more than a few, and I hear nothing but rave reviews about them. ... But you just never know. That’s why you coach, you play, you put in all the time. You just don’t know.”

Helping the Saints’ cause even further was the fact that they saved their top pitcher, Jared Lessman, for the sectional final. After surviving a close 1-0 semifinal against Cameron earlier in the day, the team was able to roll out an arm who boasted an 11-0 record, three no-hitters and an ERA of 0.47.

The Ramblers showed they weren’t going to go down easy while facing Lessman early, scoring in the top of the first. Sam Knickerbocker got on with a two-out double, and Cole Selvig drove him home on a 0-2 count with a single to left.

“I think that run we scored in the first inning was really kind of a punch in the gut to them,” Niese said. “I don’t think they were expecting that.”

The teams then traded runs, both helped by an error in the outfield. Zack Clark equalized for the Saints by scoring from second on a dropped ball, and Kostka took the lead right back when St. Croix Falls’ right fielder lost a pop up in the sun.

Things got shaky for the Ramblers in the bottom of the fifth when the Saints started to look like their usual selves. Clark hit a leadoff triple and then was brought home with another triple from AJ Simpkins a batter later to tie it 2-2. Adrian Scott kept the momentum going with a third straight hit, this time an RBI single, and then made it home on a passed ball to stretch the St. Croix Falls lead to 4-2.

Regis’ comeback effort, which began in the sixth, was helped by Saints miscues. After starting off the inning with a walk and a single, Selvig was brought home on a pair of errors, cutting the deficit to one and loading the bases with no outs. Lessman struck out two straight to help alleviate the jam, but had to be pulled after those batters once he hit 100 pitches for the day.

That forced reliever Brayden Olson into service, and he walked Alex Leis to help Regis even the game at 4-4.

Knickerbocker opened the seventh with a single off Clark, on the mound for an inning, then was safe at second on a poorly thrown fielder’s choice attempt. Zander Rockow got him to third on another fielder’s choice, but Caden Weber struck out to set up Kostka for a high-stress situation.

He delivered, hammering a ball that went off the left field wall.

“That’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Kostka said. “I’ll look back at that and be like, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Both Niese and Kostka thought it was a home run at first, but it still remained the difference maker.

“At one point at the top of its arc I thought it was gone,” Niese said. “But I knew off the bat, ‘Hey, we’re going to get a run out of this.’”

Niese then turned to Knickerbocker, the team’s catcher, and detailed an aggressive gameplan.

“I told Sam, ‘Just challenge them,’” Niese said. “Make them put it in play. We’re not walking anyone here.”

Regis reliever Cooper Dykes secured the win in the seventh, allowing a single but forcing two popups and a groundout.

“Our pitcher, he was really locating his pitches well,” Knickerbocker said. “I thought that we could maybe throw fastballs inside and jam them, get those popups like we did.”

It was smooth, but nerve-wracking.

“I was shaking,” Kostka said. “I couldn’t even talk I was so nervous.”

Regis needed to win an all-Western Cloverbelt matchup earlier on Tuesday against Thorp/Gilman to get to the final. The Cardinals opened the scoring, but the Ramblers scored five straight from the third through fifth innings to advance. Thorp/Gilman threatened some in the final two innings, taking advantage of some wildness from Selvig and Patrick Callaghan, but the latter sealed the victory in the semifinals before going on to pitch four innings as the starter in the final.

Now Regis turns its attention to the state tournament, perhaps a bit ahead of schedule. The Ramblers have upset four teams in this playoff run – No. 2 Elk Mound, No. 1 Spring Valley, No. 2 Thorp/Gilman and No. 1 St. Croix Falls – using a pitching staff entirely made up off sophomores.

The Division 3 state tournament, featuring four teams, will be played in its entirety on Tuesday in Grand Chute. Regis will find out its opponent when the teams are re-seeded.

“It’s just such a good feeling,” Niese said. “I wish I had more words to describe it.”

Regis 5, St. Croix Falls 4

Regis 100 012 1 — 5 9 1

SCF 001 030 0 — 4 9 5

WP: Cooper Dykes (3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Zack Clark (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: Regis: Sam Knickerbocker 2-4 (2B), Mason Kostka 2-4 (2 2B, RBI).