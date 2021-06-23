Spencer shines in relief as Express pull away from Bucks

Trailing 3-0 in the third inning, the Eau Claire Express needed a spark to prevent things from getting out of hand on Tuesday.

They got one from Shane Spencer.

The right-hander pitched 5.1 scoreless, hitless innings of relief and the offense took care of the rest as the Express beat Waterloo 11-3.

Express started Nick Malmberg got tagged with seven hits and three runs in the first 2.2 innings of the game, prompting a change to Spencer. The reliever turned in his best outing of the season.

Spencer struck out six and walked none. He only allowed a base runner on a hit by pitch.

Eau Claire took the lead in the top of the fourth inning, with Garret Reisz's two-RBI single putting the Express ahead 4-3. Eau Claire added a run in the fifth before pulling away in the ninth.

The Express erupted for six runs in the final inning, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Reisz. Omar Gastelum and Connor Burns added RBI singles for Eau Claire.

The Express have won two of their last three games as they return home for a doubleheader with Duluth on Wednesday. The first game is slated for 11:35 a.m., with the second following at 6:35 p.m. Their homestand will continue through Friday before hitting the road on Saturday.

Eau Claire sits at 7-15 this season.