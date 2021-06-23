Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

‘Movies are back:’ Theaters excited to reopen since mask mandates lifted

By Lauren Edwards
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKAdu_0acc2DLb00

It’s official. The mask mandate for both indoor and outdoor settings has lifted in the state of Michigan, one week before it was supposed to on July 1. With COVID cases dropping and vaccination rates rising, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved the date to Tuesday, June 22.

Movie theater chains, like Celebrations Cinemas, are grateful for it.

“Movies are back,” said Emily Loeks, public relations and community affairs rep with Celebration Cinema. “The Hollywood distribution is putting their big movies back into movie theaters. So, this is a critical turning point for our company. And for theaters across the country.”

Celebration, as it’s commonly called, is excited to show movies like Fast and Furious, In The Heights, and A Quiet Place. And, to get moviegoers back inside, they’ve launched Cinema Week .

“We're excited to celebrate that with our whole industry. And, our company is offering a lot of special deals this week,” Loeks said. “So, today is $2 movie day, all movies all day. Tomorrow is free popcorn day. There's a host of other deals that are going on that are publicized on our website, and then also some special surprise perks in the theater that we're excited about.”

AMC Theaters is offering free popcorn all week.

The Grand Rapids Chamber held an in-person event to mark the lifting of the restrictions. GRC president Rick Baker said it certainly is something to celebrate considering the pandemic hit the businesses hard.

“The Michigan business community was severely impacted by COVID restrictions,” Baker said. “As a state, we lost the second most number of small business jobs in the nation. We have learned a lot and it’s great to see the remaining rules being lifted.”

However, challenges lie ahead, he said. At the event, they discussed the labor shortage and talked about tackling housing issues and childcare needs in order to help workers and get them back to their businesses.

“They still need support from customers, colleagues and policy makers,” Baker said. “We urge our community to continue to support our local businesses by buying tickets to upcoming concerts, being patient with our understaffed restaurants and booking a delayed celebration at one of our many wonderful meeting venues.”

In the meantime, movie are back open and they’re ready to have packed theaters again, said Loeks.

“This is the most magical space in the world,” Loeks said. “It is a place where you can be swept away and really immersed in a great story.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Baker
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#The Mask#Movie Theater#Covid#Celebration Cinema#Amc Theaters#The Grand Rapids Chamber#Grc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘F9' Could Usher Americans Back Into Movie Theaters

Starting this weekend, Americans are expected to return to movie theaters in a major way. “F9,” the latest in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise arrives in theaters around the country and pre-sale tickets indicate it could have the most successful open since the start of the pandemic. It comes...
MoviesSun-Journal

As theaters reopen, a crucial cinematic ingredient is back: the audience

WASHINGTON — “We’re home.”. So goes the refrain during the rapturous final scene of “In the Heights,” which played at the Avalon Theatre for the cinema’s grand reopening last weekend. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics couldn’t have been more apt on that Saturday night, as longtime patrons hugged, fist-bumped and waved in the lobby of the elegant movie palace, a beloved D.C. fixture since 1923.
MoviesSFGate

Movie Theaters Slowly Recover, But 2021 Box Office Still Down 81% From Pre-Pandemic Times

For the first time in a long time, people are actually going to the movies. After a delayed start to summer, Universal’s action franchise “F9: The Fast Saga,” Paramount’s thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” and the Warner Bros. monster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” have each had a hand in putting butts in seats at otherwise mostly empty multiplexes. With the release of every new major blockbuster, the domestic box office has continued to set records (which, of course, come with a COVID-19 shaped asterisk), a trend that industry watchers are hoping will continue when Disney and Marvel’s superhero adventure “Black Widow” arrives next weekend on the big screen. The Scarlett Johansson-led comic book adaptation will also be available on Disney Plus for a $30 rental fee.
MoviesGazette

The upcoming movie slate is packed, but will people see them in theaters? | Pop Culture Prospectus

Remember “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”? December 2019 sure feels like a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The conclusion of the sequel trilogy came up the weekend before last because people are actually going to the movies. Who had the Vin Diesel-led “Fast & Furious” franchise (this ninth entry set in ... outer space, apparently) as the savior of movie theaters? Christopher Nolan sure didn’t.
MoviesPosted by
Axios

Universal films moving to Peacock 4 months after theatrical releases

The Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) said Tuesday that beginning next year, all of its film content will become available to fans exclusively on Peacock, the streaming service owned by its parent company Comcast, within four months of debuting in theaters. Why it matters: The deal will likely help Comcast...
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Fourth ‘Friday’ Film Delayed (Again) Following Development Wars With Ice Cube & Warner Bros.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the most sacred movie franchises in Black movie history is without a doubt the Friday films. After losing John “Pops” Witherspoon back in October 2019, and then infamous bully Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr. aka Deebo late last year, many have been hoping to see at the very least one final film that honors both iconic characters while also bringing on the laughs once again.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Universal movies will go to Peacock instead of HBO. But there's a big catch

The studio behind "The Boss Baby" is cutting the baby in half with its new output deal for streaming and pay TV. Movies from Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures, such as the next "Jurassic World," will go to its sister streaming service Peacock after their theatrical and home video releases, as the company looks to compete with media industry rivals in online video.
TV Showswhtc.com

Universal movies to move to Peacock streaming service on quicker timeline

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures will send new movies exclusively to the company’s Peacock streaming service no later than four months after they debut in theaters, the company said on Tuesday. Universal movies currently go to AT&T Inc’s HBO TV channel and the HBO Max streaming service...
TV Showsimdb.com

6 Richard Donner Movies That Should Be in Your Blu-ray Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re a fan of ‘80s cinema, you’ve seen at least one Richard...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of July

Things have been a little touch-and-go for theatrical releases this year so far, but if the July calendar is any indication, we are definitely on the right track. Between the high-profile indie titles, superhero movies, action blockbusters, and family fare, there’s bound to be something for viewers of all stripes this month, and judging by the success of films like A Quiet Place Part II and, more recently, F9, audiences are clearly ready to head back to the cineplex this summer. With that in mind, we polled our fans on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and tabulated the Want-to-See numbers on RT proper to come up with the list of Most Anticipated Movies of July, so have a look below and let us know what you’re most looking forward to in the comments!
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Film Discussion Meetup: The Florida Project

Meet other film fans and talk about a movie available to stream for free via Kanopy for Menlo Park residents with a library card. This month, the group discusses "The Florida Project." Set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, The Florida Project follows...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Warner Bros. Reanimates the Dead in Night of the Animated Dead

In June of 1967, as legend has it, George Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of The Dead) gathered friends, family, and mostly amateur actors to begin shooting a movie that would not only create but define an entire genre of filmmaking. Although no one uses the "Z" word in the movie, Night of the Living Dead cast the dye for the flesh-eating ghouls for generations to come. This fall, in time for Halloween, one would imagine, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment reanimates the dead in Night of the Animated Dead.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Is Solo: A Star Wars Story on Disney Plus?

With the success of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm was quick to announce plans for another such spin-off. This eventually took the form of Solo. But is the film available for streaming on Disney+?. It is important to remember that Lucasfilm is under the Disney umbrella. This...
MoviesComicBook

The Addams Family 2 New Poster Released

It's time for a vacation with the world's spookiest, kookiest family. After a successful outing at the box office in 2019, MGM's animated Addams Family franchise is returning this fall with The Addams Family 2, which will follow Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the gang on a much-needed vacation. Ahead of the debut trailer for The Addams Family 2 this week, the studio has unveiled the film's official poster online.
CelebritiesGizmodo

The Industry That Loved Richard Donner Celebrates Him

The filmmaker behind Superman, The Goonies, and other modern classics left behind a huge legacy following his passing. Now, several of the people who’ve continued bringing Richard Donner’s stories to life are paying tribute. It was announced yesterday that Donner had passed away, a director/producer who had a decades-long resume...
MoviesNewsweek

'The Lego Movie' Animator Hints at Lego 'Fast & Furious' Spin-Off

The Lego Movie, released in 2014, was a huge success, spawning spin-offs and a sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The director of The Lego Batman Movie, and animator on the original film, Chris McKay, has expressed his excitement about where the franchise could go under its new studio, Universal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy