LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Yesterday, Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active N.F.L. player to publicly say he’s gay. “I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said on his Instagram. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then I’m going to do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”