REPORT: Napier set to receive historic raise

By Andrew Clay
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goNyS_0acc1qDx00

The Louisiana Board of Regents will vote Thursday to make Ragin' Cajun football coach Billy Napier the Sun Belt's first $2 million coach.

The Daily Advertiser was the first to report on the raise. The Advertiser says Napier's raise comes with a budget increase for assistants, too.

Napier was already the Sun Belt's first first million dollar coach and sets another milestone if approved.

The Cajuns are coming off a 10-1 season, finishing 15th in the final AP poll. Louisiana is 28-11 under him.

