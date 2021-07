It seems some words or phrases will follow a GM around for his tenure with a team and sometimes beyond. For Brian Burke it was "truculence," for Craig MacTavish it was "if you have to ask the question." Right now for Ken Holland it is "greybeards," the idea that the Edmonton Oilers need more grizzled vets to lead this team to a Cup. Currently people are fired up over the idea of the Oilers acquiring Duncan Keith and they should be. Keith is almost 38 years old and has two years left on his deal that pays 5.5 million per season.