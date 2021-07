WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical experts are warning there are more venomous creatures slithering around now that summer is here. Medical City Weatherford physicians have treated several snake bites in the first few days of July, prompting emergency room experts to urge caution and awareness while conducting activities outdoors. Since snakes are cold blooded they hibernate during the winter, that means when the weather gets warm the serpents are out searching for food and breeding.