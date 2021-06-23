Cancel
Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (6/22/21): Cubs 7, Indians 1 – Hendricks Keeps Rolling, Bats Awaken as Cubs Salvage Split

By Ryan Dreyer
cubsinsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Hendricks squared off against Cleveland in the series finale as he went for his eighth straight win and quality start. In his previous seven outings, Hendricks went 7-0 with a 2.45 ERA. He was brilliant once again tonight, pitching six scoreless innings and allowing four hits with six strikeouts...

