Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (6/22/21): Cubs 7, Indians 1 – Hendricks Keeps Rolling, Bats Awaken as Cubs Salvage Split

The Cleveland Indians (40-30) will battle the Chicago Cubs (40-33) in Game 2 of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Cleveland just concluded a three-game weekend series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. However, the Indians lost the series after the team gave up the first two installments at 10-11 on Friday and 3-6 on Saturday. In the opening of a series, the Tribe scored four runs on six hits versus the Chicago Cubs in a 4-0 shutout victory on Monday. Starter Aaron Civale went 4.2 innings in allowing zero runs on three base hits with two free bases awarded but struck out five Chicago batters in the win. Right Fielder/1st Baseman Josh Naylor earned one run and a double with two RBIs while 1st Baseman Bobby Bradley scored two runs on one base hit with an RBI for Cleveland. Second Baseman Cesar Hernandez added a one-run score on one hit in the winning effort for the Indians.