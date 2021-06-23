Cancel
Stocks

Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Stocks found a footing and swinging bond markets calmed down on Wednesday, with testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell providing investors with reassurance that the central bank has an eye on inflation but is not hastening to hike rates. The rates-sensitive Nasdaq index closed at...

Christine Lagarde
Stocksoilandgas360.com

U.S. stocks mixed, bonds yields ease as crude prices slip

LONDON/NEW YORK – U.S. stock prices were mixed in early Tuesday trading, as oil prices fell from near three-year highs reached after the world’s main crude producers failed to set production plans. Wall Street made a slow restart after the July 4 holiday, while Europe’s equity markets spluttered at the...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 3,305-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday. The global forecast...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at four-month low (Recasts, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar as FOMC Minutes Drive Fed Outlook

FOMC MINUTES, FED, US DOLLAR, EUR/USD – TALKING POINTS:. Financial market mood sours after soft services PMI and ISM data. Growth may be slowing just as the Fed pivots to focus on inflation. June FOMC meeting minutes may support bearish EUR/USD setup. The anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen surged...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar at the mercy of the market's take on FOMC minutes

The US dollar has bounced back since the weekend, now eye the FOMC minutes. US traders returning having profited ahead of the long weekend fuelled by the June hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve. The focus will now be on the minutes of the June meeting that are to be...
Worldkfgo.com

China govt bond futures jump after ex-PBOC official sees chances for rate cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese treasury futures rose sharply on Wednesday afternoon after a former central bank official saw chances for interest rates cuts in the second half of the year. The most-traded contract for 10-year Chinese government bond (CGB) futures, for September delivery closed 0.38% higher, while yields of the...
Marketskfgo.com

Short exit stampede at 1.4% drives U.S. Treasury yield slump, traders say

LONDON (Reuters) – An unwinding of bets by some hedge funds against 10-year U.S. Treasuries, the world’s safest asset, explains the sudden ructions in bond markets, traders and fund managers told Reuters on Wednesday. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell below 1.40% in New York trading on Tuesday and rapidly fell...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors await clues on Fed outlook

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a 4-1/2-month low at 1.283% TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors turned attention to the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the currency steadying after it hit a two-month low on Tuesday. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, regained some ground after steep losses a day earlier, with support coming from a tight market in the short term after OPEC+ talks collapsed this week without a deal to boost supply. U.S. crude prices rose 0.5% to $73.73 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2442 to the greenback, or 80.37 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest intraday level since April 23 at 1.2494 before ending down 1%. Investors have been nervous about riskier assets, including commodity-linked currencies like the Canadian dollar, ahead of the release of the Fed's June policy minutes. The minutes will likely show how serious members are about tapering their asset buying and how early interest rate hikes could begin. The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.283% before recovering slightly to 1.291%, down 2.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Businessjack1065.com

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles

* USD flat as jobs data eases pressure for tapering or rate hikes. * Kiwi jumps after business survey pulls forward rate rise f’casts. LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback’s weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency’s allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Has Dipped Below 111

Global equities continue to trade mixed and seem to lack strength. However, Sensex and Nifty remain relatively stronger among them and could outperform if they break their immediate resistances. 53000 on Sensex and 15900 on Nifty are important levels to watch. Nikkei and Shanghai lack strength to see a strong rise. Nikkei can fall to 28500-2800 while it remains below 29000. Shanghai looks vulnerable to break the 3500-3625 range on the downside. Dow was closed yesterday and need to see if it can breach 35100 this week. DAX continues to oscillate around 15600 within its 15400-15800 range.

