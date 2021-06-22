Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2015 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Legacy

Roanoke Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 66,646! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, POPULAR PACKAGE #5, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...

roanoke.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Eyesight#Camera#Nav#Premium Sound System#Aluminum Wheels#Dual Zone A C#Heated Seats#Heated Mirrors#Pin Code Access#Driver Assist Technology#Eyesight System#Splash Guards#Autocheck#Vin#Chevrolet#Dodge Jeep Ram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Wr Blue Pearl Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Wilderness Green Metallic Subaru Outback

Subaru Certified, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 16,036! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Crystal Black Pearl Honda HR-V

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Nice. EX-L w/Navi trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Subaru News

Subaru Outback's Onyx Trim Finds Its Way to the 2022 Ascent. 2022 Subaru Forester Gets Sharper Styling, Likely Wilderness Trim. 2021 Ford Escape PHEV vs. Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: Which Small Gas-Electric SUV is Better?. Baja Blast: History of the Subaru Baja, the Outback of Car-Trucks. 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Gets...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28290 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
Traffic AccidentsRoanoke Times

2009 Newport Blue Pearl Subaru Forester

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Newport Blue Pearl exterior and Platinum Gray interior, X trim. Nice. IIHS Top Safety Pick, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, All Wheel Drive. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Outback

Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input. Limited trim. EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Forester 2.5X Limited, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, AWD, Ice Silver Metallic, Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All Weather Floor Mats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD Radio & Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 21/27 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Hyper Blue Subaru Crosstrek

CARFAX One-Owner. Hyper Blue 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Armada

PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 17,821! Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, [B92] CROSS BARS CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Crystal Black Silica Subaru Ascent

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, POPULAR PACKAGE #3 CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Snow White Pearl Kia Sedona

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, EX PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Elantra

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Steel Wheels, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Hooks. Odometer is 10051 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Magnetite_gray_met Subaru WRX

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera. Premium trim. SEE MORE!. Sun/Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Abyss_blue_pearl Subaru Ascent

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive. Limited trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda Pilot

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Blue Velvet Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 71,665! Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, Hitch, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Journey

Very Nice. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP, TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy