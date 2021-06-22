Thursday Webinar: Managing invasive plants in Arizona

Nonnative invasive plants have been described as a ‘biological wildfire’ that is out of control and spreading rapidly. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has an Invasive Plant Program that includes a grant opportunity and web map for invasive plant treatment prioritization; Thursday morning at 11 a.m. a presentation will focus on challenges and opportunities for managing invasive plants in Arizona. Free weekly online forums hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to log in up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/86511927971. An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening, container gardening and more. University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook.com/gilaextension. Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Chris Jones, Extension Agent, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension at (928) 402-8586 or email [email protected]