House Rent

Additional utility assistance now available statewide

coppercountrynews.com
 16 days ago

On June 16 the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced another opportunity for Arizona renters to receive assistance on their utility bills. As part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), renters statewide can now apply through the DES website for assistance with past due and future utility bills. Previously, rental and utility assistance through ERAP was available in 12 rural counties; however, families in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties were required to apply with their local program for assistance. Now, renters residing in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties may be eligible for past due and future utility assistance through the program operated by DES.

