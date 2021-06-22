Additional utility assistance now available statewide

Since March 2021 12,000 county residents have received $17 million in rental assistance according to Salt Lake County. (File photo City Journals) Down the streets of downtown, homeless people can be found around nearly every corner. The less fortunate are not often at the forefront of thoughts, however, with the effects of the pandemic still in motion, many residents still struggle with affording basic living costs. The economy is on a slow path to recovery from the shutdowns in efforts to maintain social distancing. Many people have lost their main sources of income and numerous [small] businesses have closed. Rental assistance and stimulus checks have been issued to help. The question is whether they are improving circumstances or not.