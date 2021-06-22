Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Brynnlee Peterson heads to International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant

coppercountrynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrynnlee Peterson recently attended the Arizona Cinderella State Finals as your 2020/2021 Gila County Overall Tot. She competed against 43 other Tots from all over the state, making it all the way to the Top 5. She walked away with 1st Alternate, Overall Charm Girl (5-6-year-old division) and Arizona State Overall Tot Personality as well as a $400 college scholarship. Brynnlee has been involved in Cinderella since she was three and she has worked so hard every year to achieve her dream of being called up on stage for Top 5 and winning an Overall title.

coppercountrynews.com
