Bert Hopkins Jr. run/walk planned

coppercountrynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bert Hopkins Jr. Memorial 5K run and walk will be on Saturday, June 26. Registration is at 5 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 6 a.m. The run/walk starts at the Hopkins/Fast Horse residence in Cutter. Take Indian Route 6 at milepost 0 east of Apache Gold Casino, and follow the signs.

