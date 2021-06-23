Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

High school senior receives Je'Sani Smith scholarship

By Carlos Adamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fYN6_0acbzyOf00

The memory of Je'Sani Smith, the King High School Student killed in April of 2019 after he was swept away by a rip current near Whitecap Beach, was honored Tuesday evening.

A scholarship in his name was handed out to a fellow Mustang.

Daniella Cole was surprised at her home by the folks with the Je'Sani Smith Foundation.

The $1200 scholarship goes to graduating Seniors from King High School. To be eligible for the scholarship, King seniors have to write an essay on how they would educate others about water safety and rip currents.

Daniella will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. She will be majoring in International Relations and Global Studies.

