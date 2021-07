Add a cinnamon stick or softener sheet to your vacuum bag when you change it. As you clean, you will distribute the good smell throughout your home. There’s been a lot of talk at my house about kitchen gadgets that do double duty, especially since I have made whipped cream for the first time – in my coffeemaker! I have a French press that I rarely use, until now. Add heavy whipping cream and a bit of sugar to the pot, and use the screen to whip the cream by rapidly pumping it up and down. Magic! – JoAnn.