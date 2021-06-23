Cancel
MLB

Six Pack of Stats: Pirates 6, White Sox 3

By Joe Resis
South Side Sox
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White Sox (43-30) hoped that getting out of Houston would result in an immediate end to their losing streak. Unfortunately, despite a quality start from Lucas Giolito, the South Siders could not beat the Pirates (26-45), so they have lost five in a row. This is their longest losing...

